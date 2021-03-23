1 hour ago

Black Satellites goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad Ibrahim has revealed to Starr Sports the saddest moment in his career so far was when he was accused by some Ghanaians of age cheating during the 2019 FIFA Under 17 World cup in India.

Ghana lost to Mali in the quarter-finals in that competition as Danlad committed a mistake to gift the Malians a goal in the game. According to Danlad, he was affected by age cheating comments from Ghanaians during the tournament.

“Once in my life in my entire career, I was so down when we went to the world under 17 world cup when people back home were accusing me of age cheating, I was feeling very bad because I was fighting for my country and my people are doing this to me on social media and everywhere”

“It affected me and it showed in our game against Mali which I even made a mistake and we got eliminated from the competition”

“But now I have grown to accept that criticism is part of the job as Neymar always says it ”

“So now it doesn’t worry me at all when people make those accusations against me, “ Danlad told Untoldstories TV GH

https://youtu.be/Ofq0CMSLis8