19 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Kennedy Ashia recently signed for Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC but has served a note of caution to Sports journalist in the country to desist from prematurely ending the careers of experienced players.

More often than not Sports Journalist tag players who return home to play in the Ghana Premier League as oldies or grandpa's.

Ashia who has been around for that long is only 27 years old and after stints outside the country has decided to come to his old stomping ground.

Experienced players who return home ae normally tagged with all manner of names which normally discourages many of them from making a return.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, he revealed that funny enough these so called old players normally outshine their young colleagues

” It’s very sad when sports journalists always tag experienced players as done and dusted”

“Football is such that the more play the more experienced you get and so they should stop saying aged players should give way for the younger ones because any team in the world will need a blend of experience and youngsters to gel “Ashia told Starr sports

“Most often the so-called aged players tend to perform very well compared to the young ones because age they say is just a number and I believe it that “he concluded.