2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced its decision to pull out of Multimedia's news analysis programme, Newsfile, aired on Joy News channel and hosted by Samson Lardi Anyenini.

This decision the party says, is "due to the constant and consistent biased paneling of guests."

In a post on its official Facebook page, NPP explained that all its complaints on the "biased" panelling have not yielded any positive results and therefore deemed it necessary to pull out of the show on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The party further stated that Ghanaians deserve a balance in every issue and that it is looking forward for the producers of the show to work on the biased panelling to enable the party to participate in subsequent editions.

"Today (14 November 2020), the NPP has decided to pull out of Multimedia's Newsfile programme due to the constant and consistent biased paneling of guests.

"All our complaints on the paneling have landed on deaf ears and as such, we deem it necessary to pull out of the show today. Ghanaians deserve a balanced assessment of every issue. Sadly, today's panel, just like in recent weeks, is not balanced.

"It is our hope that empanelling will be done in a fair manner on subsequent editions to enable us participate." the party's position stated.

But reacting to the development, political activist and founder of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus reprimanded the NPP, saying its decision to pull out of the Newsfile show was 'shameful'.

According to A Plus, the number of party reps on the programme does not really matter but telling truth to the Ghanaian people.

"Who said Newsfile is a football match where there must be 11 players from each side? If you are going to tell the truth does it matter how many NDC people are there?", he quizzed in portions on a lengthy writeup Facebook.

A Plus could not fathom why the NPP which has deceived Ghanaians with its failed promises is still anticipating to feature a dozen of its members before they can make a contribution on the 'most authoritative' news analysis programme.

"If you are going to tell the truth does it matter how many NDC people are there? You built one village one pothole and told us it's one village one dam. You planned to steal all our mineral revenue and give it to your sakawa boys and told us you are going to invest it for higher returns. You gave the whole ECG to your barber and his girlfriend and came to tell us Kweku Ananse stories. You promised that you won't run a family and friends government but your girlfriend and family members have occupied everywhere. You promised to reduce ministers but now your ministers are many than members of Agona Odoben Christ Outreach Ministries. You see that now you are looking for ten thousand people before you can make a simple point on Newsfile?", A Plus angrily criticized.

He termed the leadership of the NPP as "Animguasefo", to lit, shameful people.