41 minutes ago

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall recording artiste Samini born Emmanuel Andrews Samini has advised the youth against smoking of cannabis.

Ghana’s parliament last Friday decriminalized the use of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

This move by parliament was greeted with joy because people have over the years fought for the drug to be legalized.

Reacting to the legalization and providing a bit of education for the masses who seem not to understand exactly what parliament has done, Samini mentioned that the country legalized it for health and industrial purposes and therefore it’s still criminal to smoke it.

He said “The #Hemp has been legalized for health and industrial purposes.Pls if you are not into the health and industrial benefits of the #hemp then you are not part of this exercise and Will be a criminal if caught in possession or using #staywoke. It’s not legal to smoke it yet pls”.

Source: peacefmonline