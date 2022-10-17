57 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association and WAFU Zone B Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed gratitude to Member Associations within the sub-region for reposing confidence in him to lead the Union for the next-four years.

He was speaking at the 15th General Assembly of the WAFU Zone B in Cote D’Ivoire on Saturday.

‘’First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Member Associations and all the Presidents of our Zone for their support during the last 18-months when I served as your President’’ he said.

‘’I am also thankful to anybody who had the trust in me and the believe that our Zone can be brought back alive’’.

‘’If I stand in front of you today, it’s because Djibrilla Hima Hamidou - my predecessor, gave me the chance to serve and I am forever grateful for the opportunity’’.

Again, a lot of thanks goes to our governments for their unflinching support, especially in the area of funding and provision of infrastructure for the development of football’’.

‘’Personally, I am a bit bias when it comes to footballers because they are the main actors of the game and the men behind our passion, special acknowledgement to our Legends.

‘’In departing, I would like to call on our members to find means of raising our own revenue to develop the sport, let’s work on capacity building, pursue the FIFA Forward program, strive for excellence and improve in Marketing and Communications for the good of the sport in our sub-region’’ he added.

President Simeon-Okraku was re-elected as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone B) on Saturday, October 15, 2022 for a new 4-year term having already served for two-years after taking over from Hima Djibrilla Hamidou in May 2021.

This comes after no other candidate filed nominations to contest him for the leadership of the sub-regional body.