1 hour ago

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has urged the Black Meteors, Ghana's National U-23 team, to give their best efforts and achieve their targets at the TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team's main objective is to secure a ticket to the 2024 Olympics Games.

Addressing the team before their departure from Accra, Vice President Mark Addo expressed confidence in their abilities and encouraged them to make history.

He emphasized that they should not just participate in the tournament, but strive to leave a lasting impact.

Vice President Addo stated, "If you want your names written in history, this is the time. Always have the mentality that we are not going to Morocco to participate. You must go there and add your names to history." He assured the team that the entire country would be supporting them and expecting something special.

William Katey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth & Sports, echoed Vice President Addo's sentiments and urged the team to believe in their abilities.

He reminded them that they carry the hopes of 30 million Ghanaians and encouraged them to crown their efforts with a successful tournament.

Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh expressed gratitude for the inspiring words from the Vice President and the Chief Director.

He assured them that the team's focus is on delivering on the pitch and making themselves and the nation proud.

The Black Meteors will undergo a pre-tournament training tour in Cairo, Egypt, before heading to Morocco for the tournament, which begins on June 24.

They will face the U-23 team of Egypt in a high-profile friendly game on June 15 and conclude their tour with another friendly match against an undisclosed opponent before departing for Morocco.

The team is determined to achieve its goals and bring glory to Ghana.