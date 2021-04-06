2 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says in as much as the killing of a ten year old by some teenagers must be condemned, there is the need for people blaming the act on the moral decay of the Ghanaian society thread cautiously.

Prof. Kwaku Asare in his reaction to the killing indicated that it is a proof of Ghana’s celebration of people for their unexplained wealth and the fact that people who earn honest living in Ghana are now not celebrated as musch.

But reacting to the killing, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko indicated that the act of just two teenagers cannot be generalized to mean that the moral fibre of society is now decayed and that only money is glorified.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT HERE

There are over 5 million teenagers in Ghana. Two among the lot are accused of committing the shocking and abominable murder of a boy for alleged ritual purposes.

However, we should go slow on suggesting that this somehow represents a horribly new phenomenon of moral decadence to do with some premature pursuit of greed that has suddenly gripped our society, destroying the innocence of our teenagers.

Ghanaian adolescents have not all of sudden started committing heinous crimes in search of quick cash. Let’s not use one isolated incident to suggest a phenomenon. My sympathies to the parents and loved ones of the victim. May his young soul Rest In Peace.

Source: MyNewsGh