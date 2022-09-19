4 hours ago

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has elected Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Mr. Tomas Lamanauskas for the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General of the ITU respectively.

The elections form part of the objectives for the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22) which is being held in Bucharest in Romania from 25th September to 14th October 2022.

In a congratulatory message to the newly elected to the high-level positions of the ITU body, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation (MoCD), Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful assured the incoming Secretary-General of Ghana’s utmost collaboration and support at all times.

Commenting on their individual profiles, she said that, Ms. Bogdan-Martin has over the years, championed gender digital inclusion and youth empowerment, and that it was a fitting tribute to her tireless efforts that she becomes the first woman to lead the 157-year-old organization.

She added that she was yet another the first female elected for the position of Director of the ITU in 2018, noting therefore that she was confident that Ms. Bogdan-Martin would bring her experience to bear.

Also expressing the best wishes to Mr. Tomas Lamanauskas, the Deputy Secretary-General-Elect of the ITU, the Hon. Minister said she believes that he would work hard to assist the General Secretary to ensure the ITU achieves inclusive global connectivity and digital transformation for the benefit of all member-states.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful also assured him of getting the full support of Ghana to enable him to discharge his duties.

“Mr. Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General-Elect is the youngest to take this position. Indeed, the ITU resolutions on gender and youth inclusion come to bear that we have already had a team of elected Secretary General and Deputy as a lady and a youth. This has so far been a truly historic ITU Plenipot, the most gender-responsive and youth inclusive ever. To our friends Gisa Fuatai Purcell and Dr. Chaesub Lee, we look forward to your continued support to the ITU” The Minister stated.

She said that Ghana and all Member States were grateful for the leadership of the out-going Secretary-General of the ITU, Mr. Houlin Zhou, and his Deputy, Mr. Malcolm Johnsonl for the years of service to the ITU, adding that …."we wish you a well-earned retirement”

The Hon. Minister used the opportunity to encourage the other competitors who stood for the positions and lost. She said. ..“well fought and better luck next time. and we hope to count on your rich experience for the benefit of all ITU Member States”

This year’s ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22) was the first gender-responsive Plenipotentiary. The ITU aims to reach the target of at least 35% of women participants, up from to 22% of women participants at PP-2014, and 29% at PP-2018.