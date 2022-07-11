1 hour ago

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston says he has a lot of confidence in Ghana coach Otto Addo as he has been in an elite environment as a coach for a long time.

Otto Addo was made interim coach of the Black Stars in February this year after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after a disastrous spell at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which Ghana exited at the group stages.

He qualified Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria and has since been handed a six month contract that will expire after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Otto Addo has been in an elite environment as a coach for a very long time at Borussia Dortmund."

"He was a transitional coach for FC Nordsjælland for four-years before moving back to Dortmund so when you look at him, he's been in an elite footballing environment so he knows what it takes to compete.

"He knows what it takes to build a team. So for me, I have a lot of confidence in him because of his experience and the backroom staff that he's surrounded himself with, the likes of George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani they also have experience," the 41-year-old added.

"Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, I have been with him at Right to Dreams for a very long time. He coached and won the league with Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He has experience. He is a CAF instructor as well so he knows what it takes to help Otto Addo achieve his goal."

He is the only Ghana player to have played for the team at the World Cup in 2006 and also qualified for the World Cup as a coach.