Black Meteors attacker Emmanuel Yeboah says that he has the mental fortitude to play for the national team after being called up to the national U-23 side.

Ghana Black Meteors will face Algeria tonight in the first leg of the 2023 CAF U23 Championship qualifiers.

The CFR Cluj striker is among nine foreign-based Ghanaian players that were added to the Meteors team for the final clash against Algeria.

Speaking to Citi News, Emmanuel Yeboah says he has matured as a player by playing in Europe and in top continental competitions and hopes to help the Meteors qualify.

“Before I was playing for New Vision Academy, later went to Young Apostle. So for you to play in the local league and you are not a top scorer you cannot play in the national team just like that.

“Now I’m in Europe, I have played in the Champions League, the Europa League, so now I have the tough mentality to play for the national team and I hope everything will be well for the national team,” Emmanuel Yeboah shared.

The Black Meteors have failed to qualify for the Olympics games since last playing at the Athens 2004 games in Greece.

Ghana's game against Algeria will be played in Annaba - Algeria at 9 pm local Ghana time.