Socialite and Comedienne Valentina Afia Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger says she has pleaded with God to stay away from her issue with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi.

According to her, asking God to take a back seat and allow herself and satan to pick up the gauntlet in unearthing the truth in her once-upon-a-time amorous relationship with Chairman Wontumi, is the best remedy in this case.

She believes that will lead to a swift adjudication of the matter since it will take a bit of a while for God to take action against her enemies.

It would be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, Afia Schwar clashed with Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi, resulting in the former being sued for defamation.

The clash amongst these personalities came after Afia Schwar made public the sexual escapades she had with Chairman Wontumi when she was beefing media personality Delay.

During an interview, the lawyer of Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw stated that his client did not have anything sexually to do with Afia because she is not to his taste. This comment did not sit well with Afia who was seen laying curses on the two men with eggs and a bottle of Schnapp.

In a bid to further silence all doubters, she later proceeded to the popular Nogokpo shrine, regarded as Ghana’s most powerful deity that evokes fear and leaves many skins crawling with shivers.

Explaining her penchant to resort to spiritual deities to address disagreement with others for possible vindication, the Comedienne stated on UTV’s United Showbiz Program, it’s about time she takes matters into her own hands because certain people have taken her for granted for far too long.

"Some people have taken my leniency for granted and made all sorts of allegations against me and I will not stand by and listen to people spewing all kinds of lies against me," Afia Schwarzenegger stated.

She explained added that some of the allegations could have adverse effect on her children if left unresponded.

"I have kids, some of whom are even in the University and I will not sit down and allow others to disrespect my family in such a manner, especially when my children are involved," she fumed.