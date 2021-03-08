1 hour ago

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten has said key among his task as the sector Minister is to create employments for Ghanaians.

According to Alan Kyeremanten, creating of employments for Ghanaians at his sector is one of the key tasks assigned to him by President Akufo-Addo.

On his Facebook page after their sworn-in ceremony on Friday, March 5, Alan Kyeremanten indicated that he has also been tasked to play an integral part in realizing the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

“The key task assigned to me by the President is to lead Government’s industrialization agenda, create jobs and to play my part in realizing the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda”, Alan Kyeremanten wrote..

Below is Alan Kyeremanten’s write up:

On Friday, March 5, 2021, I was sworn-in as Minister of Trade and Industry by H.E the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, alongside 27 colleagues, at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House.

I am grateful to the President for reposing his confidence in me and nominating me to serve another term in his government.

I am also grateful to members of Parliament for their approval.

The key task assigned to me by the President is to lead Government’s industrialization agenda, create jobs and to play my part in realizing the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

I will continue to serve the government and the nation with the best of my ability.