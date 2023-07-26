1 hour ago

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Ceccy Twum has hinted that she is planning to write a book about her struggles.

The popular Gospel musician who is known for her monster hit song ‘Onokwafo Agya’ and currently promoting her new album dubbed ‘Freedom Medley’, divulged in an interview with GhanaWeekend that she has a lot to tell about her upbringing.

“I had a very difficult childhood…Yes, I will write my own book because growing up wasn’t easy, I have been through a lot but we don’t look like what we’ve been through, ” She told GhanaWeekend.

In addition to her childhood struggles, the book will also cover her rise to fame as a gospel singer

The popular Gospel singer was quick in adding that she is still in the early stages of writing her book, but she hopes to release it in the near future.

The book would be the first memoir by a Ghanaian gospel singer, following in the footsteps of renowned movie stars Yvonne Nelson and Adjetey Anang.

Ceccy Twum has released several hit albums and won numerous awards, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for Gospel Song of the Year in 2018.

Source: citifmonline