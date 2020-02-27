3 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian Islamic Cleric, Numerologist and Philosopher Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril has revealed that he has discovered the cure to the deadly Coronavirus that has claimed and is still claiming several lives in China and other parts of the world.

He claims it is some roots and leaves found only in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan that is capable of curing infected persons with the deadly disease the World Health Organization is battling with.

Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril who is credited for accurately predicting in 2015 and 2016 respectively with numbers that Trump, Akufo-Addo and Buhari will win the polls, emphasized “the controversial African Ghanaian spiritual hacker detected the medicine and the solution to the current Chinese dangerous virus (coronavirus) and will be discussed with the fusion tension military America and Iran and some other political matters, in the course of the week or two.

The root and the leaf of the medicine can only be found in Madina (Saudi Arabia) and some part of Afghanistan only."

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 400, amid international efforts to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak.

The rise in Italy, the main focus of infection in Europe, represents a 25% surge in 24 hours.

Several European countries announced new cases traced to Italy.

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that for the first time the virus was spreading faster outside China, where it originated.

Globally, more than 80,000 people in about 40 countries have been infected with the new coronavirus, which emerged in December. The vast majority remain in China.

Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, has killed more than 2,700 people so far.

A total of 9 suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus have been recorded in Ghana according to the Ministry of Health.

“As at 6th February, 2020, there has been 28,280 confirmed cases and 565 deaths globally. Here in Ghana we have recorded 9 suspected cases including the recent 2 from Korle bu Teaching Hospital. All of these cases have tested negative”, the statement explained

Two foreign nationals, a Chinese and an Argentine were suspected to have shown symptoms of coronavirus and currently on isolation at the emergency room of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but demanded of the health facility to immediately discharge them as they are being held against their will.

The victims visited the hospital on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 via an Uber after being referred to the place from a clinic are suspected to be showing respiratory symptoms which started February 03, 2020 and has since had their samples taken and sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), for further analysis.

Our sources at the health facilities say the victims have become agitated at their continuous stay at the facility against their will requesting the authorities to discharge them.

Dr William Baah, the Greater Accra Divisional Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, told the press earlier that the Chinese left the home country for Ghana sometime in September 2019 while the Argentine, who was in Shanghai, joined the Chinese in Ghana in January.

mynewsgh.com

“They’ve all developed some symptoms that fit the case definition [but] it doesn’t mean they have the disease,” he stated

Meanwhile, all suspected cases have proven negative after the various tests.