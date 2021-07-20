4 hours ago

Akwasi Afrifa, the lawyer who has implicated the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anim Yeboah in a GHS 5 million bribery scandal, says he has done nothing wrong.

Akwesi Afrifa had accused the Chief Justice of demanding a 5 million dollars bribe from his client to influence the final judgment of a case at the Supreme Court.

The allegation by Akwasi Afrifa was in response to a petition filed at the General Legal Council (GLC) by the chief cum businessman, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI.

The Chief Justice has since denied the allegations and reported the lawyer to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

After appearing before the CID on Monday, July 19, 2021, Akwasi Afrifa said he has told the police what he knows.

“I came here voluntaril. No nobody arrested me and I have come to finish my business. All I will say is that I have not done anything wrong. If you look at the accusations against me, I have given my response,” he said.

The allegations were contained in a response from Mr. Afrifa against a petition filed against him by his client at the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC).

Mr. Afrifa is currently facing disciplinary proceedings after his client Ogyeedom VI asked the General Legal Council to help him retrieve some money from the lawyer.

Ogyeedom VI dragged Mr. Afrifa to the GLC, alleging that the lawyer collected $100,000 from him with a promise to secure a favourable judgement on his behalf.

Ogyeedom Atta IV asked the GLC to order Mr. Afrifa to refund the $100,000, saying the lawyer failed to deliver on his promise

In the response dated July 8, 2021, Mr. Afrifa denied the claims by Ogyeedom Kwesi Atta VI, further alleging that he was asked to refund $300,000 in legal fees to enable his client to raise a $5million bribe to be paid to the Chief Justice to get a favourable decision in the legal dispute.

Mr. Afrifa further alleged, that Justice Anin Yeboah had agreed to ensure a favourable ruling for the Chief provided he selects Mr. Akoto Ampaw as a lawyer in the stead of the former.

Mr. Ampaw has since denied his involvement in the $5 million bribery claim levelled against the Chief Justice.

Source: citifmonline