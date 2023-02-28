2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Ashie Moore has disclosed that he escaped an attempt on his life on Saturday (February 25), the third such incident since he became regional chairman last year.

Sharing pictures of his ransacked office in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Ashie Moore claimed that he survived the third assassination attempt due to his decision to change sleeping locations as a result of the threats on his life.

“Yesterday was the third attempt to assassinate me after our NDC GAR Regional elections. Thank God I changed my sleeping location again,” he stated after quoting Romans chapter 8 verse 38 to 39 in his post.

GhanaWeb checks show that the regional chairman has since reported the matter to the police for investigation.

Ashie Moore who is a former Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency toppled incumbent Joseph Ade Coker to win the NDC’s Greater Accra regional chairmanship in the November 2022 elections.

The former MP polled 327 votes while the then incumbent polled 227 votes.

Source: Ghanaweb