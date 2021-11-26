1 hour ago

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has had some kind words for his Austrian manager at the English club Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Black Stars 'rebel' has been a revelation since joining the South Coast club from Spanish side Real Valladolid some two seasons ago.

According to the player the former RB Leipzig manager has been of enormous help to him since he joined the saints two seasons ago.

"So far the season is going on well and I hope everything continues like this," Salisu said when asked about the influence of Hasenhuttl.

"I think it's very important as a young central defender to get more minutes in the Premier League. I am very happy.

"I think I have learned a lot and I have been studying what the manager wants and I have always been watching the games and looking at what he wants,” Mohammed Salisu said.

The 22-year-old defender added, “That makes it easier for me when I started playing.

"He has been a good manager. Since I came here, he has been good to me.

“I remember before I came here, we spoke. He told me he needed me in the team and that I was a long project, how I was a young central defender, I needed to do what I was doing and I would get more minutes to play."

The Ghanaian defender has been an ever present for a struggling Southampton side who will face high flying Liverpool over the weekend.