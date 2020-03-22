2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Ogidi Brown has counted his losses following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zion Felix on ‘Me Car FM’, Ogidi Brown said he has been affected a lot.

The OGB Music CEO revealed he has lost about 45, 000 Euros after the emergency of the pandemic.

The Italy-based musician and entrepreneur stated that all his businesses are shut down and he is not even in the mood to write new songs.

Ogidi Brown bemoaned he cannot even travel to Ghana to promote his songs.

He called on Ghanaians to pray and also adhere to precautionary measures.

Ogidi Brown said it is very scary when the numbers of people infected are announced on television.

He concluded by thanking all those who have been supporting his record label, OGB Music.

Listen to the full interview below.

Sorce: zoinfelix