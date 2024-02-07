5 hours ago

In a media briefing held in Kumasi today, Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), refuted allegations of interference in the operations of Black Stars coaches, dismissing such claims as baseless.

Addressing concerns surrounding the administration's alleged involvement in player selection for the national teams, Okraku reaffirmed the FA's commitment to supporting coaches' autonomy in their decision-making processes.

During Okraku's tenure, the GFA has faced scrutiny over claims that it impedes coaches' authority in selecting players for national teams.

The dismissal of CK Akonnor as head coach of the Black Stars further fueled these criticisms. Akonnor revealed in a Joy FM interview his struggles with finalizing player call-ups, citing challenges compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Managing player selections was a significant hurdle," Akonnor acknowledged, noting instances of frustration and hesitancy in selecting certain individuals, including Emmanuel Lomotey.

However, President Okraku vehemently denied any interference in the decision-making processes of former Black Stars coaches, including Akonnor, Otto Addo, and Chris Hughton.

"I did not intervene in Charles Akonnor's tenure, nor did I meddle in Otto Addo's or Chris Hughton's tenure," Okraku asserted, emphasizing the transparency of the FA's actions.

Chris Hughton's departure as head coach of the Black Stars came in the wake of the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they exited during the group stage with only two points to their name.