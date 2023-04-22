3 hours ago

Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey has disclosed that he has never spoken to the former Minister for Science and Technology and former chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his life.

Mr. Commey said it then came as a surprise to him when the former Chairman of the Committee wrote in his 2021 galamsey report that he was one of the “appointees in the Jubilee House that were into or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace.”

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Commey challenged Prof. Frimpong-Boateng to come out with better particulars on the allegations he is throwing around.

“This is a minister that I have never spoken to in my life and I wish you could put him on the line. I have been a National Organiser of this party [New Patriotic Party] for years when I knew him and never ever have I spoken to him in my life.”

“I really doubt that Professor Frimpong-Boateng actually wrote that and if he did write that, then, I am sure he wasn’t in the right frame of mind because I have never spoken to him in all my life.”

Mr. Commey in an earlier response had strongly denied allegations of his involvement in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey as contained in Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report.

Portions of the report read: “There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Lord Commey, Charles Nii Teiko, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa).”

But Mr. Commey in the Eyewitness News interview with Selorm Adonoo denied all the allegations and indicated he will be compelled to sue Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for defaming him.

Source: citifmonline