2 hours ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Randy Abbey says he has never staked a bet in his life as he has no interest in it.

He says he knows very little about the what people term the 'gold mine of sports' or 'the spectators reward' and all he normally hears is people talking about odds.

The EXCO member was speaking in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM on Tuesday about the latest disgraceful incident that has befallen Ghana football.

When asked whether he has ever staked a bet before he answered: "No!.... I have never staked bet before I don't even understand it all I hear them say is odds

And it is not something I even want to understand because it is of little interest to me but I know it is a big global industry the world over"

AshGold pummeled Inter Allies who were already relegated by 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah deliberately scoring two own goals ostensibly to 'spoil a bet'.