18 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says he has no regrets taking over the Kotoko job as CEO.

The former Phar Rangers CEO was appointed to run Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko in 2020 after George Amoako was shown the exit at the club.

He was tasked by the 12 member Kotoko board led by Business magnate, Dr Kwame Kyei to steer the affairs of the club for the next three years.

Since taking over the club there have been several sponsorship deals whiles the club has been saddled with countless judgement debts from former players and coaches alike.

But in all this, the young football administrator says he habours no regrets for taking over the daunting Kotoko hot seat.

“I have no regrets taking this job [CEO of Kotoko] and I will never regret it, Everyone has a part to play in the club to make things successful, likewise I also have a role to play. I am lucky to be chosen by the Board of Directors to spearhead all activities that take place within the club and ensure every good thing comes to the club”, he told Happy FM.

“Therefore, I have no regrets at all leading the charge at Kotoko,” he added.

The Nana Yaw Amponsah led administration failed to lead Kotoko to the Ghana Premier League title as they have been beaten to it by fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.