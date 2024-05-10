3 hours ago

Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to the President, has denied recent claims suggesting that he advised the Canadian Embassy to reduce the issuance of visas to Ghanaians.

In a statement by Bediatuo’s legal team, he labelled the allegations in a viral online publication as entirely false and unfounded, urging the public to dismiss the reports with the disdain it deserved.

“We are instructed to inform the public that the publication referred to supra is palpably false and same should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves,” his statement read.

The reports in question alleged that Bediatuo Asante had a covert meeting with Christopher Thornley, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, during which he supposedly recommended reducing visa approvals to curb the increasing exodus of young Ghanaians from the country.

The report was widely circulated on social media platforms with people lambasting Bediatuo and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for superintending over hardships and attempting to block people leaving to seek greener pastures.

Source: Ghanaweb