Divine Nkrumah, a former National Youth Organizer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has denied claims that the government bribed him with money to keep quiet.

Divine Nkrumah, a vocal critic of the current administration, stated that no one can induce him.

He stated that his conscience would not allow him to accept any form of bribe from anyone and remain silent while the current government is performing abysmally.

“Well, so many reasons could be ascribed for my silence, of which the above speculations do not tag along with the factors. I’ve not taken anything from anyone oooh, neither have I been bribed nor induced. My conscience won’t even permit me to engage in such iniquitous deed.

So I got off social media completely for a few months for various reasons. First, I was schooling and the programme rarely granted me any dog’s chance to turn around. The other reason is that I decided to take a digital retreat or social media detox in order to stop living in a fictional world and finally start dealing with my own reality. Honestly, I needed this time off to come to terms with my personal expedition, putting the ‘me’ factor first, adjusting interests and asking myself a lot of questions, tossing aside my virtual networks. I think I now have an idea. I needed some time off to redefine and realign.”

He further explained that his absence from social media was because of some internal sabotage and other reasons.

He revealed some people undermined him, relegated him to the back and betrayed him.

“What I can say is that my absence, among many other reasons could be attributed more to endogenous factors rather than exogenous. In my relatively young political life, I’ve seen things and witnessed a lot of drivel. None has been more hurtful than the afflictions casted and engineered from within. I have had to deal with, on many occasions, the betrayal, the backbiting, the lies, undermining, sidestepping, disregard, reverse delegation among other things, all from within. It’s never been so painful dealing with hateful external oddities than the dishonest ones from within. They do so heartlessly because they either don’t believe in the agenda, have insecurities or lack understanding about what it takes to arrive at the promise land.”

Read the full statement below

It’s been almost a year now since my last post on any of my social media handles: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Thanks to those who asked about me and checked on me from time to time. I’m doing fine.

People have been calling me; others have been bombarding my inbox with so many messages. They all want to know what really is going on in my life. Hmm. Of all the numerous calls and messages I’ve received so far, there is a common thread that runs through all the chats and queries.

On the one hand, some people are curious to find why, in their view, I seem to be unperturbed vis-à-vis the political happenings in this country. They don’t seem to comprehend why I have suddenly gone quiet on political issues, they question why I have stopped accepting appearances on traditional media (radio and TV) to talk about politics.

They find it very difficult to fathom why I have decided not to comment on issues relative to politics in Gh, with what they perceive as a « Je m’en fou » attitude. Some of these conversations where I attempt to respond to some of these questions have been very confrontational.

Funnily enough, there are certain individuals who, by virtue of what their political lenses depict to them, believe that my political inertia and inactivism is influenced by some kind of inducement from the NPP folks. Some believe that I’ve been bribed by the NPP guys to play deaf and blind to all the bad things happening under this government. And some even believe that I’m benefiting heavily under this government and as a result, have decided to say nothing, hear nothing nor see nothing.

Well, the truth is further away from what some people perceive. Typically, it is not surprising for people to have these opinions, because my current stance is completely different from how they have witnessed my conduct when it comes to politics, and when I used to be the National Youth Coordinator of the PPP.

Yes, the current me may seem so unlike me. Just like I did during the erstwhile governments, people expect me to do same under this NPP government. They want me to ‘attack’ and speak vehemently against some of the government’s bad policies. Fact is, during Mahama’s regime, I was very politically active, vociferous, all-over-the-place and carped almost everything rightly. Indeed, it’s not been same under this government, despite all the bad things happening under Nana Addo’s regime.

I wish to use this opportunity to clear air kakra wai.

Everyone needs some time off once in a while to deal with whatever is making them resentful. Everyone needs to learn how to strike the right balance between transactional relationships and emotional loyalty.

Good to be back... Amorrre Fire