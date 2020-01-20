41 minutes ago

After putting in time campaigning for the NPP in 2016 as part of the Creative Arts for Change group, it had been the hope of sound engineer/producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma that his circumstances would improve after the party came to power.

However, in a chat with Graphic Showbiz recently, Fredyma, who lost his studio in the June 3 flood and fire disaster in 2015, revealed that despite his loyalty and sacrifices for the ruling party, he has not benefited much.

“It is a few people in the NPP like Afia Akoto of Masloc and Ernest Owusu Bempah Bonsu who make sure I have something to feed on every month and some members who also once in a blue moon offer some help. However, it could have been better from my party looking at my predicament and loyalty.

This year will be five years since Fredyma lost his studio but the respected sound engineer and producer who has been a strong force in the music industry is yet to get back to business full time.

“Once in a while, the Creative Arts for Change, a group of creative people who support the NPP are given the opportunity to showcase their talents on various platforms and are rewarded accordingly. As of now, I don’t have a car and life becomes unbearable for me sometimes,” he said.

Credit: Graphic Showbiz