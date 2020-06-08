39 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, William Opoku Mensah says he has not closed the door on a return to the classroom as a teacher in future which is his first love.

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker holds a Bachelors Degree in Health, Christian Education and Recreation and has taught in many senior high schools.

But it appears for now the striker will be concentrating on his footballing career but has an eye on returning to teach someday.

Opoku Mensah joined Asante Kotoko after a failed stint with lower tier American side Swope Park Rangers.

“I have not closed my doors to the teaching profession,” reveals Opoku Mensah who has three league goals for the club this season. “I have plans to return to the classroom. I cannot tell exactly when but it would happen before I retire from football,” He revealed to Kotoko Express App.

At Karela Opoku Mensah says he combined playing football with teaching because of his love for teaching.

“I enjoy teaching, which is why I was able to combine it with football while at Karela. But my focus now is on Kotoko. I want to win either the Champions League or the Confederation Cup with the club.”