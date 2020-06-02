41 minutes ago

The National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) and leading member of the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters’ Register (IPRAN), Mr. Bernard Mornah, stormed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to make his statement.

This development follows an invitation extended to him by the police over some pronouncements he allegedly made against the Electoral Commission (EC) which was deemed to be a threat.

Mr Mornah is alleged to have vowed to resist every attempt by the EC to compile a new voters’ register in the country.

He stormed the CID in the company of members of the coalition as they claded in red and black, chanting 'all die be die'.

The statement

In his statement, Bernard Monah told the CID: "I have not committed any crime, I have nothing more to add".

Prior to fulfilling the CID invite, the outspoken politician had earlier indicated he does not regret his utterance, and that, he will not retract or apologise.

Support for Mornah

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon Sam Nartey George says, he is simply in love with the content of Bernard Mornah's statement to the police.

In a post on Facebook, sighted by Ghana Guardian, the NDC MP said "We shall continue to resist oppressors rule".

NDC endorses and subscribes to Mornah's comments

Generally, the opposition NDC has thrown its support behind Bernard Mornah, saying it sees no inflammatory in the PNC chair's assertions.

In a statement, the party said: "For purposes of emphasis, the NDC wholly endorses and subscribes fully to the comments made by Comrade Bernard Mornah."

The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor said the unwavering decision of the Jean Mensa-led EC to compile a "needless, illogical and wasteful" new Voters’ register could spark chaos and political unrest in the country.