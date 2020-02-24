2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted he has no turned Ghana into a paradise but believes his achievements have improved the conditions of Ghana compared to the previous administration.

He said looking at the legacies his administration inherited, he would say much has improved.

Speaking at a meeting with the Ghanaian community in Oslo in Norway on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said he inherited a troubling economy, but through prudent management, the situation has changed.

Ghana he said is in a position to make a big push for investments into the country.

"The problems of improving the conditions of lives of our people are still up there. There is a lot of work we still have to do to bring up Ghana to where we want it to be. I am not going to stand here say that we’ve created in these threes in Ghana a paradise, its a lie, I will never make that claim,” he added.