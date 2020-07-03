56 minutes ago

Rapper Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly known as Tinny, has denied testing positive for coronavirus.

In a press release available to Ghanaweb.com, Tinny’s management vehemently denied reports circulating on social media that the rapper has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to his management, the news may have come into the public after a jest conversation with an industry colleague, Nii Funny.

The release continued to assure Tinny’s fans, family and Ghanaians that Tinny is fine and healthy and has in no way tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

Top politicians, celebrities and sports personalities all over the world have been infected with the coronavirus, with governments taking strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Here in Ghana, the COVID case count has passed 18,000, with over a 100 deaths and 14000 more recoveries

Background

On Wednesday 1st July, Rapper Tinny was reported to have contracted the deadly coronavirus. This was announced by fellow musician Nii Funny on his personal Facebook page.

“COVID 19 Is Real, Ghanaians Should Pray for Tinny He Has Tested Positive,” Nii Funny wrote it on Facebook.

Read the full statement below: