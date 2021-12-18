19 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress Matilda Asare has been explaining herself after she was alleged to have posted on Facebook that she regrets voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I regret Voting for NPP” - This is what the actress is alleged to have posted on Facebook using the account named ‘Matilda Asare’.

The said post appears to have cushioned her into trobles as a section of the Ghanaian populace, particularly NDC loyalists have bashed her for the choice to associate herself with the NPP in the first place.

But reacting to the issues on Peace FM's Entertainment Review show Saturday, she denied the Facebook writeup, revealing that there are some unknown faces using many Facebook accounts in her name.

According to her, she has not regretted campaigning and voting for the NPP and never will she do so.

“No, I didn't write that post on Facebook. That account is not mine. Formally, I was using Matilda Asare for my social media pages but people keep hacking me so I've changed all my social media handles to ‘New Matilda Asare’,” she told host Kwasi Aboagye as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

She mentioned ‘New Matilda Asare’ as her official Facebook account.

Asked whether she has been affected in any way by the said Facebook post, she replied, “Yes, I've really been affected. Some party bigwigs have called to register their displeasure in me.”