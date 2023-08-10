4 hours ago

Iconic Ghanaian gospel diva, Ohemaa Mercy, has expressed her frustration over the non-payment of royalties by Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

GHAMRO is a non-profit organization that was established in 1993 to collect and distribute royalties to Ghanaian musicians.

The organization’s mandate is to ensure that Ghanaian musicians are compensated for the use of their music.

The royalties-sharing agency has been accused of inefficiency and corruption.

Ohemaa Mercy released her debut album, Adamfo Papa, in late November 2004. The album was a critical and commercial success, earning her seven nominations at the 2006 Ghana Music Awards, although she did not win any.

The legendary Ghanaian gospel diva has since released many monster hit albums and songs.

In an interview with ghanaweekend.com, the singer of the hit song “Aseda,” astonishingly revealed that she has only received GH¢300 in royalties from GHAMRO since 2007, despite having several hit songs.

“I received GH¢300 in 2007 and since then, I have never received any money from the royalties-sharing agency,” she said.

She is not the only Ghanaian musician who has complained about the non-payment of royalties by GHAMRO.

Other high-profile musicians, such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ebo Taylor and Efya, have also made similar complaints.

Meanwhile, the 2023 edition of the biggest praise and worship program – Tehilla Experience has been scheduled for August 13.

The event organized by Ohemaa Mercy is in its 10th year running and has been unveiled as Tehilla X. This year, it comes off at the Oil Dome of the RoyalHouse Chapel International at 4pm.

It will be held with the theme ‘Fire and Fragrance’. Tehilla X will see other gospel acts including Cece Twum, Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beechem, Diana Hamilton and Efe Grace also ministering.

Source: citifmonline