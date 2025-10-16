Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged delegates in Sene East to entrust him with the party’s leadership as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

Reflecting on his 16-year journey with the NPP, Dr. Bawumia emphasised his consistent loyalty and unwavering commitment through both the party’s successes and setbacks.

Speaking to delegates on Wednesday, October 15, Dr. Bawumia recounted his early days with the NPP, recalling his decision in 2008 to join Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidential bid as his running mate, despite widespread advice against it.

“I have faithfully served the New Patriotic Party for the past 16 years,” Dr. Bawumia stated. “In 2008, while serving as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, I was invited by Nana Akufo-Addo to be his running mate. Many advised me against accepting the offer, convinced that the NPP was headed for defeat," he said.

He went on to explain his sacrifice in 2012, when he left a promising role at the African Development Bank to return home and support the NPP, becoming a pivotal figure in the party’s 2016 election campaign and the subsequent election petition.

Dr. Bawumia attributed much of the NPP’s return to power to his involvement in these key moments.

“Though the role [of Vice President] comes with limited constitutional powers,” he said, “I worked hard to make a meaningful impact. I initiated several key programs, including the Ghana Card, Mobile Money Interoperability, and the Medical Drone Delivery Service," he said.

Dr. Bawumia concluded his appeal by asking delegates to reward his loyalty and service with their support as he aims to lead the NPP into the 2028 elections.

“For these reasons—and because of my unwavering dedication to this party and our country—I humbly ask for your support to lead the NPP into the future,” he said.