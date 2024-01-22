44 minutes ago

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has revealed that he has had a conversation with Osman Bukari following the midfielder's crucial mistake in the Black Stars' second group game against Egypt at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bukari, who plays for Red Star Belgrade, made a costly back pass that led to Egypt's equalizer in the thrilling encounter on Thursday night.

In a bid to address the issue and support the player, Hughton stated, "I've spoken to Bukari. What happened in the last game is not a reflection of the player’s quality because he is a great player and also a great individual.

Football is an emotional game, and sometimes these things are necessary."

Ghana started their AFCON campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, where a late mistake by Mohammed Salisu led to the decisive goal.

In the second game against Egypt, defensive errors once again proved costly, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

With one point from two games, the Black Stars are currently third in Group B and must secure a victory against Mozambique in their final group match to advance to the round of 16.