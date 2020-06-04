1 hour ago

Mother of hiplife musician, Jerry Anaba popularly known as Okomofour Kwadee, commenting on the latest picture of her son that has gone viral on social media has pleaded with Ghanaians to come to the aid of her 'sick' son.

According to her, she has done everything possible a mother is supposed to do for her son, but her son's condition has not improved.

"Ghanaians know his state and what he is going through. I am his mother, I didn't sit to watch my son go through that situation. I have tried my best. He's at Santasi. I have said everything I have to say to him. I have taken him to lots of places just to see him heal and get better. But he doesn't like that. I am still doing that," she said in an interview with Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb.

Speaking on the efforts she has put in place, the musician's mother explained that she has taken her son to prayer centres and all other places where she thinks can help solve her son's predicament.

"As a mother, you cant watch to see your son go into that state so you will take him to prayer centres and other places that you think can solve his situation," she said in the Twi dialect.

She added that her only hope is to see her son go back to his normal life and revive what he loves doing best, music.

The photo of Kwadee which has gone viral saw the rapper looking very frail; that has left many of his fans in a state of shock.

For some time now, Okomfour Kwadee has been battling with mental challenges which landed him at a rehab centre. In 2018, the news about him being abandoned at the rehab centre by his family went viral.

After it was reported to have recovered, it emerged he had sadly relapsed again.

Ghanaweb