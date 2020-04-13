4 hours ago

Ivory Coast all time top-scorer and legendary striker Didier Drogba has decided to offer his foundation's medical facility to the government of Ivory Coast in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is located in Attecoube, Abidjan and was named after former Ivorian player and coach Lauren Pokou, who died in 2016.

The 42-year-old made the donation to the Ivorian government on Sunday, in the presence of the Mayor of Abidjan, Vincent Toh Bi Irie and the director of the Drogba Foundation, Mariam Breka.

“We thank Drogba for this donation, which is considered an act of patriotism," Toh Bi Irie said, per L’Equipe.

The hospital is yet to be fully completed but the government is expected to make it functional for its purposes soon.

