4 hours ago

The Elephants of La Cote d'Ivoire have landed at the Kotoka International Airport for Saturday's friendly game against Ghana.

The central regional capital, cape coast will host the FIFA-approved friendly encounter between the two two neighbors, who are both former continental champions.

Led by their coach Patrice Beaumelle,the Ivorians landed in Ghana on Friday would be moving straight to the match venue, where they are expected to train for once before the match.

The last meeting between the two countries was at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ivory Coast won 9-8 on penalties after extra time.

Coaches of the two sides will use the game as dress rehearsal for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, 2021.