Former President John Dramani Mahama is praising women, as Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) today, Monday, 8 March 2021.



In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama noted that: “Our very survival as a society depends on an empowered woman – one who knows her strength, contributes to our socio-economic development, nurtures and shapes the destinies of the younger generation and gives selfless service to humanity.”

He advised that: “Lets us together achieve equal future in a COVID-19 world, just as the theme for #IWD2021 reflects. #ChooseToChallenge."

Meanwhile, Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said women are more than capable of making a positive difference “in our communities, regardless of the field of endeavour”.

The First Lady said this in her message to women to mark IWD.

“Today, we celebrate all women!"

"We affirm that women are more than capable of making a positive difference in our communities, regardless of the field of endeavour.

"Experience has shown this; the evidence attests to this. We, therefore, choose to challenge any opinion, action, norm and practice that does not uphold the truth,” she also posted on Facebook.

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), is also calling on stakeholders to prioritise the laying of affirmative action bill before parliament.

The bill is laid and passed will give equal representation to women in all spheres of life such as education, employment and governance.

Source: Class FM