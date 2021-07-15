14 minutes ago

Izwe Savings and Loans Plc has launched a series of activities to commemorate its 10th Anniversary.

The three-month long celebration is themed “Celebrating 10 years of Positively Impacting Lives” and features activities such as regional customer appreciation dinners, financial literacy programmes, health workshops and 10 social impact projects as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

At a maiden customer dinner with key customers held at the African Regent Hotel, the Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Kwakye Bismarck stated that, “the vision of Izwe Savings and Loans is to unlock potential by fueling developmental aspirations among small businesses and individuals, aimed at real community and economic development as we grow businesses and enrich lives, through innovative financial solutions and secured investments”.

He thanked customers and staff of the company for their loyalty over the years, which has contributed to the success and growth of Izwe Savings and Loans.

Izwe started with a focus on products & services for employees in the government sector and is currently one of the top payroll lenders in Ghana. In 2019, the business started providing innovative financial services to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana, as they recognised the significant contribution SMEs make to the GDP of the country. The company plans to introduce more innovative products and services to contribute to industry efforts and accelerate the development of SMEs in Ghana.

As part of Izwe’s 10th anniversary celebrations, further customer appreciation dinners, financial literacy and health awareness programmes will be held for customers and other people in the community across the regions of Ghana where it operates. Additionally, the company will be undertaking projects aimed to provide 10 deprived communities support to rehabilitate or refurbish a chosen facility that serves the social needs of the community.

“After a decade of successfully doing business in Ghana and positively impacting lives, Izwe wants to continue to positively impact 10 deprived communities across Ghana with this project,” remarked the CEO.

Our Impact Izwe Savings and Loans Plc is a subsidiary of the Izwe Africa Group, which is headquartered in Mauritius and has operations and offices in 4 other African countries. After 10 years of doing business in Ghana, Izwe now has 13 retail outlets in 8 regions of Ghana and proudly employs over 200 staff.

The company has been able to provide educational support to 124,956 people; enhanced the home and family lives of 73,146; helped 21,665 businesses to grow in three, years and helped 16,520 people save for their future.

With backing from the Izwe Africa Group, whose successful track record remains undoubted across Africa, Izwe Ghana is indeed one of the most promising, trusted, and respected financial institutions in Ghana.

Source: peacefmonline.com