4 hours ago

Izwe Savings and Loans Plc (Izwe) has formed a partnership with the Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to finance a total of 20 brand new Toyota Hiace minibuses to be procured in tranches of 10 buses at a time. This is part of a broader strategy of Izwe to support critical sectors of the SME landscape in Ghana to deliver both economic and social value.

During the handing over of the first tranche of 10 buses to GPRTU, Izwe’s Head of Enterprise Business, Mark Smith Andoh said: “Our Business & Personal finance products helps small business owners and individuals to obtain financial solutions when they need it. The financial solutions typically address needs such as savings and investments, working capital, new equipment, home improvements or any other business or personal needs.”

“Our Business and Personal loan products offer affordable and flexible monthly repayments with very minimal documentation required,” he added.

The National Vice Chairman (who is also the Greater Accra Regional Chairman) of GPRTU, Mr Emmanuel Nii Ankrah aka Nana Ampofi Annan I remarked that: “the partnership with a reputable institution such as Izwe Savings and Loans, is key to accelerating the provision of adequate, safe and reliable transportation to our customers. We are happy that Izwe has been able to craft a customised solution for the union. We look forward to further collaboration in the areas of financial literacy, and provision of reliable savings and investment services for our members”.

Izwe enjoys immense popularity in the personal finance and business loan sector and is also cementing its place as the most preferred financial institution for individuals and businesses seeking to save and invest their well-earned funds. Customers can earn high interests on savings and transactional accounts, pay low fees, and can also invest for the long-term using their fixed-term investment options.

About Izwe Savings and Loans

Izwe Savings and Loans Plc is a subsidiary of the Izwe Africa Group, founded in 2004 and now headquartered in Mauritius.

After operating in Ghana for 10 years, Izwe seeks to continually fulfil its mission by providing access to developmental credit and simple financial and innovative solutions.

Izwe’s partnership with Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele has been instrumental in the setup, continuous growth and current position as a preferred financial solutions provider for small and medium enterprises, self-employed individuals and government employees.

About the GPRTU

The Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (G.P.R.T.U.) of Ghana Trade Union Congress (G.T.U.C) was incorporated on the 19th of May 1967 in Accra as one of the umbrella unions under the Trades Union Congress G.T.U.C. with the aim to meet the transportation needs of the public and to perform other service roles associated with logistics and haulage where necessary.