Izwe Savings and Loans has presented hospital equipment to the maternity ward of the Chiraa hospital in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Chiraa is a heavily populated community which shares boundaries with four districts in three regions of Ghana. The only health center in the community, upgraded to a hospital last year, also serves as a referral point to over a dozen communities.

For years, the Chiraa Hospital has lacked facilities for quality healthcare. The situation has affected the work of doctors and nurses as well as quality of care provided to patients, especially at the maternity ward.

As part of Izwe’s Corporate Social responsibility initiative, the institution has donated hospital equipment to improve healthcare delivery at the hospital. The donated items included an autoclave (a machine for sterilizing medical equipment), medical screens, metal cabinets, office desk and chairs, curtains and bedsheets with pillowcases. The company also painted the maternity block.

Hospital Administrator Mabel Tweneboah stated: “It’s going to help us a lot. Being the only government hospital on the Sunyani-Techiman stretch, most referrals from other districts for healthcare delivery are directed to this facility.”

While thanking Izwe for their support, the Chiraa hospital administrator also appealed to other organizations and individuals to emulate the gesture of Izwe Savings and Loans for effective healthcare delivery at the Chiraa hospital.

“We are grateful and appreciate what Izwe has been able to provide for us. We will put them to good use. We thank them very much for this beautiful presentation,” Madam Tweneboah added.

About Izwe Savings and Loans

In the last 10 years, Izwe Savings and Loans has been committed to delivering bespoke financial solutions to its clients. At the core of its mandate is improving lives and delivering social upliftment in Ghana while generating solid financial returns through innovative financial solutions and services

Izwe is a subsidiary of Izwe Africa which was originally founded in South Africa in 2004 with its headquarters in Mauritius and subsidiaries in Kenya and Zambia. Izwe has, for the last 10 years, worked towards uplifting people for the greater good of the country.

Source: Izwe Savings & Loans