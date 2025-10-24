40 minutes ago

J.A. Plant Pool Ghana Limited (JAPP) has refuted claims by the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, that the company received a $2 million overpayment under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) contract.

The Attorney General, speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on October 22, 2025, stated that a forensic audit of the $176 million DRIP contract revealed an excess payment of $2 million to J.A. Plant Pool.

“In respect of the DRIP Programme, I have demanded a refund of $2 million from J.A. Plant Pool after investigations revealed financial irregularities. Although the contract sum was $176 million, records showed that $178 million was paid, resulting in an excess of $2 million,” Dr. Ayine said.

However, in a statement issued on October 24, 2025, J.A. Plant Pool described the Attorney General’s claim as factually inaccurate, explaining that the approved contract sum was $178,704,739.50, not $176 million.

According to the company, the figure was approved by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and reflected in the final contract documents. The firm said a clerical error in the PPA’s initial approval letter led to the appearance of a discrepancy but was quickly rectified upon discovery.

“The PPA’s approval clearly indicated the total amount of $178,704,739.50, consistent with the executed contract. Any perceived excess of $2 million did not result from an overpayment but from a clerical mistake in the PPA documentation,” the statement clarified.

J.A. Plant Pool further maintained that all approvals and payments were made through legitimate government channels and insisted that it cannot be held responsible for errors originating from approving authorities.

“The total contract sum remains $178,704,739.50, and no overpayment occurred,” the company affirmed.

Read the full statement below: