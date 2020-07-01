1 hour ago

Artiste manager and producer, Kwasi Ernest has called on Ghanaian authorities to deal with Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo after she posed nude with her seven-year-old on his birthday.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the CEO and Managing Director of Media Excel urged the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and activists for child rights to do anything within their power and punish Akuapem Poloo for her action.

He described her action as senseless and stupid.

Mr Kwasi Ernest was hopeful punishing Akuapem Poloo would serve as a deterrent to others.

“To the social welfare organization in Ghana, ministry of gender, children and women’s protection and female activist in this country if this young woman is not punished and jailed for this senseless and stupid act then I dare say our country no more has its sovereignty and cultural values intact, it started with twerking and people said she was looking for hype today u are all witnessing a crazy woman walking on the streets of Ghana calling herself a public figure and role model…we will see worse if we don’t tame our young women in Ghana calling themselves celebrities,” he wrote on Facebook.

His comment comes after reports that Akaupem Poloo has been invited by the Ghana Police Service following her action which has been condemned many people.