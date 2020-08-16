1 hour ago

HEVERLEE, BELGIUM - NOVEMEBER 1: Kamal Sowah of OH Leuven battles for possession with Teddy Teuma of Union Saint-Gilloise during the Proximus League match between OH Leuven and Union Saint-Gilloise at the King Power at den dreef Stadion on November 1, 2019 in Heverlee, Belgium. (Photo by Plumb Images/Getty Images)

On loan Liecester city forward Kamal Sowah was in the thick of affairs as his side OH Leuven stole a point away at Genk.

It was a pulsating game full of action but there was very little in terms of goals to show for as Sowah played the entire 90 minutes.

The home side were unlucky when they had a goal ruled out after VAR review but that did not stop them as the duly took the lead through Japanese International Junya Ito in the second half.

Compatriot Isaac Asante was also handed a starting berth for OH Leuven but was withdrawn for Yohan Croizet in the 64th minute of the game.

As it appeared Genk were carrying all three points in the game up stepped OHL striker Thomas Henry who scored a late equalizer five minutes from time to draw the game level.

It is the second drawn game by OH Leuven after drawing 1-1 with KAS Eupen.

Sowah is a product of the famed Right to Dream Academy and left Ghana in acrimonious circumstances to Leicester City in 2018.

He was immediately farmed out to OH Leuven a club with the same owners as Liecester City.