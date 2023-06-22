2 hours ago

Azam FC, a Tanzanian Premier League club, has secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko by finalizing a new two-year contract.

The successful negotiations have resulted in Akaminko's commitment to the club until 2026.

Azam FC officially announced the contract extension, highlighting the significance of the central midfielder's role within their squad.

The club expressed their satisfaction with the agreement and emphasized that Akaminko will continue to be a key presence at Azam Complex.

At the age of 27, James Akaminko initially joined Azam FC in 2022 after his departure from Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.

Since joining the club, his performances have been noteworthy, leading to the decision to extend his contract and secure his services for an extended period.

In addition to his contributions at Azam FC, Akaminko has represented Ghana's home-based national team, the Black Galaxies. He was part of the squad that achieved a silver medal at the 2019 WAFU Cup held in Senegal.

With this contract extension, James Akaminko is set to continue making an impact at Azam FC, further solidifying his presence in Tanzanian football.