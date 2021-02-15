5 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics have announced the signing of midfielder James Akaminko as the strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who joined on free transfer, has signed a two-year deal with an option of renewal after a fruitful negotiations with the management of the Accra based side.

Akaminko was unattached after his three-year contract with US Tataouine was terminated after failing to impress the club's technical team during their preseason exercise.

He joined US Tataouine following the expiration of his contract with Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC.

He was a key performer at AshantiGold SC during his three-year stay at the club since his arrival in Obuasi from Tema Youth FC in 2017.

Akaminko previously had stint with Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC but he left after one season due to lack of regular playing time.

He made fifteen appearances for AshantiGold SC in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.