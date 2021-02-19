2 hours ago

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper James Tetteh Nannor looks favourite to take over the vacant Goalkeepers trainer role, ghanaguardian has gathered.

The Phobians are back in the market in search of an expert for a goalkeepers coach, following the exit of Coach Ben Owu.

Former National Goalkeeper Richard Kingston is currently playing the caretaker role but reports indicates most club legends want James Nannor for that spot.

He has gained the full blessings and support from the Accra Hearts of Oak Old Players Association (AHOOPA), who led him to submit his CV to the club's top brass.

Nannor, who is currently the Head Coach Coach for Division One side Amidaus FC, joined Accra Hearts Oak from Afienya United and grew to attain a legendary status in the Rainbow club under tutelage of the late Jones Attuquafio.

He was part of club's triumphant "64 Battalion" regime that conquered Africa to win a treble in the year 2000 and went on to clinch an unprecedented 6 consecutive league titles.

He was also part of the Hearts squad that won the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup in that fracticidal Final against Asante Kotoko.

He comes in with multiple benefits as a retired goalkeeper and a qualified coach of a Division One Club, who once made a mark with Hearts of Oak golden age squad.

Following the exit of coach Papic and his entire technical stuff, the Phobians are set to reconstitute a new bench, of which the former National Star is top on the list for the goalkeeper's coach role.