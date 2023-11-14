1 hour ago

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse has lauded the remarkable contributions of Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus since his arrival at the club, describing him as a "game-changer" and a "really important player."

Kudus made a sensational move to West Ham United from Ajax in the last transfer window and has quickly made a significant impact, scoring five goals across various competitions and establishing himself as a key figure in the squad.

Ward-Prowse, speaking highly of Kudus, emphasized the midfielder's strength, often evident in his ability to hold off opponents and create opportunities.

"What amazes me is his strength as well. I think people don't see it. The amount of times he will take the ball with someone behind him, he will shrug him off and run away. You can't get near him at times," Ward-Prowse remarked during an interview with Irons Podcast.

Ward-Prowse believes that fans are now witnessing the true abilities of Kudus, stating, "He has warmed up nicely, and now I think you are seeing the real, real Kudus. He has put in some good performances."

The English midfielder also highlighted Kudus's developmental journey since joining the team, acknowledging the initial adjustment period and the subsequent growth in confidence.

Ward-Prowse expressed confidence in Kudus's ability to be a key player for West Ham United, describing him as a game-changer who can make a difference for the team throughout the season.