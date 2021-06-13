6 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah is on his way out of German lower tier side Hamburg in the summer.

The 25 year old full back who has a year left on his contract according to reports from his native Germany has been informed by his club that he is free to move on.

Hamburg who failed to secure qualification to the German Bundesliga despite being close are embarking on a clean out to reduce the wage bill and also reinforce their team as they bid to launch another assault at qualification to the Bundesliga.

According to report from Hamburger Abendblatt the representative of the 25-year-old has already begun searching for new suitors for his client given the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Volksparkstadion.

He is not the only one on his way out of Hamburg as teammae with Ghanaian descent Moritz-Broni Kwarteng will also be leaving Hamburg this summer.

The full back played 25 matches in the Bundesliga 2 for HSV in the just ended campaign.

Despite being born in Berlin-Germany the player is still eligible to feature for the Black Stars although he has played for Germany at every under age group.