Center Back Janet Egyir emerged the the Player of the Match in Hasmal Ladies 3-0 win over AS Police de Niamey.

Doris Boaduwaa opened the score-line as early as the 8th minute and Milot Pokuaa scored twice to make it 3-0 for the Giants.

Janet Egyir partnered youngster, Lauratu Issaka in the heart of the defense and the duo managed to keep a shutout.

The deputy skipper showed leadership at the back and deservedly was rewarded with the coveted player of the match award at the end of the game.

credit:sekondihasaacasfc.com