1 hour ago

American singer, Janet Jackson, has described as cute a three-year-old girl singing songs of Ghanaian singers Kuami Eugene and King Promise.

Maliya runs her show on Instagram page where she posts skits usually comprising of her and her dad where she sings songs to amuse her fans.

In her latest post which touched the heart of Miss Jackson, the sister of the fallen pop icon Michael Jackson commended the little girl for singing Kuami Eugene’s Confusion and King Promise’s Abena songs.

She re-posted the video on her timeline and added the caption: Too cute! 🤣🤗

Watch the video below: